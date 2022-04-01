De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Rockets Game

The Sacramento Kings are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced that De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out.

The star point guard is out due to a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Kings enter the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-49 record in the 77 games that they have played.

They will once again miss the NBA Playoffs.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

The Related stories on NBA basketball