Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Clippers Game

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Clippers Game

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Saturday's contest between the Kings and Clippers in Los Angeles.

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Saturday's contest between the Kings and Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Sacramento Kings are in Los Angeles to face off with the Clippers on Saturday evening, and for the game they will remain without their star point guard.   

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Kings come into the contest as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-51 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.   

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16843197_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_16916108_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18047612_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Huge Block On Darius Garland

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18027005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago