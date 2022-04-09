De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Clippers Game

The Sacramento Kings are in Los Angeles to face off with the Clippers on Saturday evening, and for the game they will remain without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Kings come into the contest as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-51 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

