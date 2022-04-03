Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Golden State Warriors in California on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their star point guard. 

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Fox has missed the last seven games, so this will be his eighth straight game out of the lineup. 

