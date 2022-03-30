De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Rockets Game

The Sacramento Kings are in Texas to face off with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fox has been having a stellar season, but the Kings will once again miss the playoffs.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2006, which is the longest drought in the NBA.

