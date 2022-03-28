De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Heat Game
De'Aaron Fox has ben ruled out for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Sacramento Kings are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without their star point guard.
De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to a hand injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-48 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.
