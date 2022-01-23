De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game
De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Sacramento Kings will be without one of their best players when they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday evening.
De'Aaron Fox had originally been in the starting lineup for the game, but has now been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings come into the game after losing to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs in 15 year (since 2006), which is the longest drought in the league.
As for the Bucks, they won the NBA title last season, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
