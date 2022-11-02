De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Heat Game

On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Star point guard De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out due to the knee injury he suffered in Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (knee) ruled out for Wednesday."

The Kings also gave a promising update on the former Kentucky star's health.

Kings: "De’Aaron Fox underwent an MRI of the right knee which revealed a bone bruise and no other structural damage. He sustained the injury in the 2nd quarter of the Kings win at Charlotte on Monday night. Fox is listed as OUT at Miami. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Hopefully, he can return soon because he has been off to a phenomenal start to the season.

He has scored at least 26 points in four of the five (full) games that he has played.

He's also shooting 54.8% from the field.

While he has never made an All-Star Game, he is one of the more talented guards in the entire NBA.

The Kings enter the game against the Heat with a 2-4 record in their first six games of the season, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On Saturday night, they defeated the Heat by a score of 119-113 at home in California.

Following this game, they will head to Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.