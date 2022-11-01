De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status In Kings-Hornets Game

The Sacramento Kings are in North Carolina taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, but during the first half, star point guard De'Aaron Fox exited with an injury.

Unfortunately, the former Kentucky star will not return for the remainder of the game.

Kings: "Updated Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets - 10/31: De’Aaron Fox (Right knee soreness) - OUT"

This will be something to monitor going forward because he is arguably their best player.

On the season, he is averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

While he has never made an All-Star Game, he is still one of the most exciting point guards in the NBA.

The 24-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with the Kings.

Even though the Kings have not been a good team, he has been one of their bright spots.

The Kings have not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire league.

Therefore, the losing for the franchise went on way before they drafted Fox.

If Fox were with a better team, he probably would have a lot more recognition.

On Saturday night, the Kings won their first game of the season when they beat the Miami Heat, so they came into Monday night with a 1-4 record in their first five games.

Following the matchup with the Hornets, they will head to Florida to once again play the Heat on Wednesday night.