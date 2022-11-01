De'Aaron Fox Injury Update

On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings were in North Carolina playing the Charlotte Hornets, but De'Aaron Fox left the game early with a knee injury.

The Kings won the game by a score of 115-108, but Fox did not return.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Fox.

Charania: "Good news: MRI on Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s right knee showed a bone bruise – no structural damage, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Heat and his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but there’s hope it could be soon."

Even though he will miss Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, this is excellent news that it does not appear to be anything serious.

The former Kentucky star is arguably their best player, and he is off to a sensational start to the new season.

He has scored 26+ points in four of the five (complete) games that he has played in.

The Kings had started out the season 0-4, but they have now won two games in a row, so they are 2-4 heading into the matchup with the Heat in Florida.

On Saturday night, they beat the Heat in California to win their first game of the season.

Kevin Huerter, who is in his first season with the franchise, led the way with 27 points and seven assists.

The Heat are currently 2-5 in their first seven games and will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.