De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

The Sacramento Kings are in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will likely be without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful due to a hand injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.

Fox has been having a solid season, but the Kings are once again going to miss the postseason.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-48 record in the 73 games that they have plated in so far this season.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006, which is the longest drought in the NBA.

