Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

De'Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

De'Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

The Sacramento Kings are in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will likely be without their star point guard. 

De'Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful due to a hand injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball. 

Fox has been having a solid season, but the Kings are once again going to miss the postseason.  

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-48 record in the 73 games that they have plated in so far this season.   

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006, which is the longest drought in the NBA.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17898226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago