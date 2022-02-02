De'Aaron Fox's Status For Nets-Kings Game
De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in California on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without their starting point guard.
De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game against the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Fox has missed the last five games, and the Kings have lost all five of those games.
They are on a seven-game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in the last ten games that they have played.
In the 52 games that they have played they are 18-34, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
They have not been to the postseason since 2005-06.
