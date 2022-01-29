Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sacramento Kings are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without their starting point guard. 

De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Fox has missed the last three games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. 

The Kings have lost all three of those games, and are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

As of Saturday, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-32 record in the 50 games that they have played. 

They have not been to the postseason since the 2006 season.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17523483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

28 seconds ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Nets-Warriors Game

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Andrew Wiggins Found Out He Was Starting In The All-Star Game

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17449965_168388303_lowres
News

The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

9 minutes ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report For Clash With Celtics

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Clash

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

46 minutes ago
USATSI_15572742_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Clash With Warriors

49 minutes ago