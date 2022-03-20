Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in California, but for the game they could be without their star point guard.  

De'Aaron Fox has been listed as questionable due to a hand injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Fox and the Kings have had a terrible season, and are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-47 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.  

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 NBA, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA. 

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 57-14 record in 71 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar40 seconds ago
USATSI_17934348_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Anthony Edwards' Ridiculous Dunk In Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17426045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Rockets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago