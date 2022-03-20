De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in California, but for the game they could be without their star point guard.

De'Aaron Fox has been listed as questionable due to a hand injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fox and the Kings have had a terrible season, and are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-47 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 NBA, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 57-14 record in 71 games.

