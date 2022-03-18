De'Aaron Fox's Status For Celtics-Kings Game

Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Boston Celtics on Friday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable due to a hand injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Fox is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, but the Kings have struggled this season.  

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-46 record in the 71 games that they have played so far.  

In their last ten games they have gone just 3-7, and are once again on the verge of missing the postseason.  

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2006.  

