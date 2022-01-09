Skip to main content
De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Trail Blazers Game

De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for the game between the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

The Sacramento Kings are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without their best player.  

Star point guard De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable a shoulder injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Kings come into the game with a 16-25 record in 41 games, and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have the longest playoff drought in the NBA, and have not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they have a had a rough start to the season with a 14-24 record in 38 games, and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference. 

