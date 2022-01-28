Deandre Ayton's Status Timberwolves-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their starting center.
2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and have a 38-9 record, which is good for the top spot in the Western Conference.
After making the NBA Finals last season they are once again one of the contenders for a title this season.
As for the Timberwolves, they are coming off of a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening, and are eighth seed in the west at 24-24.
