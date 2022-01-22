Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns. He has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Arizona on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Ayton is dealing with an ankle injury, and has missed the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks. 

Meanwhile, the Suns come into the game as the top seed in the Western Conference, and are 35-9 in 44 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA. 

As for the Pacers, they are 17-29 on the season, but are coming off two straight road wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. 

