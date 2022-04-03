Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Thunder Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without their star center.

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for the contest due to rest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are currently the best team in the NBA with a 62-15 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

