Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Starting center Deandre Ayton will miss his fifth straight game, and has been ruled out with an ankle injury.  

The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns and Jazz faced off in Phoenix earlier in the week, and the Suns won 115-109. 

As of right now, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 37-9 record in 46 games played on the season. 

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west, and 30-18 on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

26 seconds ago
USATSI_16476819_168388303_lowres
News

Cade Cunningham's Move On Nikola Jokic Is Going Viral

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17468672_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17565277_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Klay Thompson's Incredible Pass To Andrew Wiggins

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16898081_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

10 hours ago
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: The Suns Are The Best Team In The NBA

10 hours ago
USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Can C.J. McCollum Save The Trail Blazers Season?

10 hours ago