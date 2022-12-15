Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Clippers Game

Deandre Ayton is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, they could be without their starting center, as Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Thursday."

Ayton got injured during the first half of Tuesday’s 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets in Texas (he did not return for the remainder of the game).

The 2018 first-overall pick is currently averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 26 games.

He is one of the most critical players on the team and has been a massive reason for the success that the Suns have had over the last two seasons.

Right now, the Suns are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 16-12 in 28 games, but one of the coldest teams in the league right now.

Over the last ten games, the Suns are 4-6, and they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

On the road has been where they have struggled the most, going 4-9 in 13 games outside of Arizona.

As for the Clippers, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are 17-13 in their first 30 games and 9-6 in 15 at home.

The two teams faced off in the 2021 Western Conference Finals, and the Suns won the series in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.