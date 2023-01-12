Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game

Deandre Ayton is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will be without their starting center as Deandre Ayton has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (ankle) ruled out Wednesday."

The former first-overall pick also missed Tuesday’s 125-113 win over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

He is currently averaging 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest (on 59.2% shooting from the field).

With the victory over the Warriors, the Suns snapped a six-game losing streak.

However, they are still just 2-8 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Suns are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.

They are 14-7 at home but 7-14 in 21 games on the road away from Arizona.

Ayton is in his fifth season in the NBA and has helped the Suns become one of the best teams in the entire league over the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league (64-18) during the regular season.

The Suns and Nuggets last faced off in December when the Nuggets won 128-125 in overtime (in Colorado).

Ayton had 22 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

The Nuggets come into Wednesday evening with a 27-13 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west.

They are also a very impressive 17-3 in 20 games at home.