Deandre Ayton's Reported Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Deandre Ayton is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be at the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the game, starting center, Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable due to an ankle sprain.

However, Duane Rankin of azcentral reports that the former first overall pick is likely to play in the game.

Via Rankin: "Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to play tonight at #Timberwolves. Has missed last two games with left ankle sprain suffered late in #Suns loss Sunday vs. Cleveland."

Ayton comes into the night with averages of 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 37 games.

The former Arizona star is also shooting 59.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

Over the last two seasons, the Suns have been among the best in the NBA, but right now, they are struggling.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and had recently been on a six-game losing streak.

The Suns are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 7-15 in 22 games away from Arizona.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 20-22 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the west.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 12-9 in the 21 they have hosted at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.