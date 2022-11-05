Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Arizona, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Deandre Ayton, who missed the last two games, will play against the Trail Blazers.

Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (ankle) will play Friday."

Ayton is averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest to start the season.

The Suns were able to win the two games that he missed and are currently in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

They have been one of the best teams in league with a 6-1 record.

Ironically, their only loss came against the Trail Blazers when the two teams played in Oregon last month.

The Trail Blazers won that game by a score of 113-111 in overtime.

Devin Booker has been sensational to start the season, averaging 27.7 points per contest on 50.4% shooting from the field.

Over the last two seasons, the Suns have been among the elite teams in all of the NBA.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league.

The Trail Blazers come into the night with a 5-2 record in their first seven games, so they have started out the season looking good as well.

Unfortunately, superstar guard Damian Lillard has missed the last two games with a calf injury, and he has also been ruled out for Friday night.

He had been averaging 31.0 points per contest on 49.5% shooting from the field.