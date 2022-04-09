Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

Deandre Ayton is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, and for the game they will have their star center available.  

Denadre Ayton, who missed the team's last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, is not on the injury report against the Jazz. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 63-17 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season. 

