Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Portland, Oregon, to take on the Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

2020 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable with an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Ayton has missed the last two games against the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns come into the game with a 21-5 record, which is the second most wins in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors, who have 22.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are struggling to start the season and have just an 11-16 record in their first 27 games.

