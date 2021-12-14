Publish date:
Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game
Deandre Ayton is questionable for the game between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening.
The Phoenix Suns are in Portland, Oregon, to take on the Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
2020 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable with an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ayton has missed the last two games against the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns come into the game with a 21-5 record, which is the second most wins in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors, who have 22.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are struggling to start the season and have just an 11-16 record in their first 27 games.
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA.