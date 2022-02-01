Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Nets-Suns Game
Deandre Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without their starting center.
Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Ayton has missed each of the last seven games, but the Suns have won all seven of them and are on a ten-game winning streak.
They have the best record in the NBA at 40-9, and are the top seed in the Western Conference with a three-game lead over the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Nets, they have played 49 games this season and are 29-20.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
