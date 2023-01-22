Deandre Ayton's Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.

However, they will be without their starting center as Deandre Ayton has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Deandre Ayton (illness) ruled out Sunday."

The 2018 first-overall pick is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest (while shooting 58.3% from the field).

Ayton also missed Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers, so this will be his second straight game out of the lineup.

The Suns have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the last month but come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They are tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-24 record in 47 games.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 3-7, and they are a very solid 16-7 in the 23 games they have hosted in Arizona.

Last season, they had the best record in the entire NBA (64-18).

As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-14 record in 45 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and 11-11 in 22 games on the road away from Memphis, Tennessee.

Earlier this month, the Grizzles blew out the Suns 136-106 (at home).

All-Star guard Ja Morant led the way with 29 points, two rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes of playing time.