Deandre Ayton's Status For Mavs-Suns Game

Deandre Ayton is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.

For the game, starting center Deandre Ayton is on the injury report with an illness.

However, the former first-overall pick is listed as probable, which means he will more than likely return to the starting lineup.

Ayton has missed each of the last three games, so getting back would be a massive boost for the team.

So far this season, the former Arizona star has averages of 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in 40 games.

The Suns come into the night with a 25-24 record in 49 games, which has them tied with the Mavs for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Despite Ayton missing time, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and starting to turn their season around after going through a slump.

Over the last ten games, the Suns are 5-5, and they have an outstanding 18-7 record in the 25 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for the Mavs, they are also 25-24 in 49 games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

In addition, they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games and have an abysmal road record of 8-15 in the 23 games they have outside of Dallas, Texas.

The two teams faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Mavs won the series in a Game 7 on the road.