Skip to main content
Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Starting center Deandre Ayton will miss his fifth straight game, and has been ruled out with an ankle injury.  

The status of Ayton for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns and Jazz faced off in Phoenix earlier in the week, and the Suns won 115-109. 

As of right now, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 37-9 record in 46 games played on the season.  

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west, and 30-18 on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16223065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

34 seconds ago
USATSI_17486636_168388303_lowres
News

Exclusive: Desmond Bane Opens Up About Season With Grizzlies

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17468672_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16476819_168388303_lowres
News

Cade Cunningham's Move On Nikola Jokic Is Going Viral

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17565274_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Hilarious Joke About Steph Curry

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17565153_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17555259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17565277_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Klay Thompson's Incredible Pass To Andrew Wiggins

3 hours ago