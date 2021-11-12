Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game
    Deandre Ayton is doubtful for the Phoenix Suns against the Memphis Grizzlies.
    The Phoenix Suns are in Tennessee on Friday night to play the Memphis Grizzlies. 

    However, they may be without one of their best players in Deandre Ayton. The star center is doubtful for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Ayton and the Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are off to a great start to the new season with a 7-3 record. 

    They are led by Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. 

    As for the Grizzlies, they have a rising superstar in Ja Morant, and made the NBA Playoffs in a deep Western Conference last season as a super young team. 

    On the new season they are off to a good start as well with a 6-5 record through their first 11 games. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16244127_168388303_lowres
    Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

