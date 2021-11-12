Publish date:
Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game
Deandre Ayton is doubtful for the Phoenix Suns against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Phoenix Suns are in Tennessee on Friday night to play the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, they may be without one of their best players in Deandre Ayton. The star center is doubtful for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ayton and the Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are off to a great start to the new season with a 7-3 record.
They are led by Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
As for the Grizzlies, they have a rising superstar in Ja Morant, and made the NBA Playoffs in a deep Western Conference last season as a super young team.
On the new season they are off to a good start as well with a 6-5 record through their first 11 games.
