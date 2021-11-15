Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game
The Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets on Sunday to advance to 9-3 on the season, but will have a quick turnaround when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.
The Timberwolves come into the game with a 4-8 record.
For the game, the Suns could be without one of their best players, because 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable.
The status of the center for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Ayton made the NBA Playoffs last time for the first time in his career, and not only did he make the playoffs, but he made it all the way to the NBA Finals.
The addition of Chris Paul last year has turned the Suns into one of the elite teams in all of basketball.
