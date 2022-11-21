Skip to main content

De'Andre Hunter's Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

De'Andre Hunter is questionable for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.   

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game. 

De'Andre Hunter has been downgraded to questionable due to an illness.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness): Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

The former fourth-overall pick is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest and is coming off a game where he had 22 points and five rebounds against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. 

Coming into the night, the Hawks are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Cavs for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Therefore, whoever wins the game will move into sole possession of third. 

The Hawks are 4-3 in the seven games they have played on the road away from State Farm Arena in Georgia. 

Meanwhile, the Cavs have had a very volatile season. 

They are 10-6 but have been very hot and very cold over those first 16 games. 

Through the first nine games, they were 8-1 (and had been on an eight-game winning streak), but they dropped five games in a row following the hot start. 

Now, they are back on another winning streak (two in a row). 

Donovan Mitchell is in his first season with the franchise, and he has been sensational with averages of 29.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest (on 49.8% shooting from the field).

At home, they have a 6-1 record in seven games in Ohio. 

