De'Andre Hunter's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they will likely have one of their best players back in the lineup, as De'Andre Hunter is listed as probable.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness): Probable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

Hunter missed Monday's 114-102 loss in Ohio against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former Virginia star is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in 16 games (Monday was the first game he has missed of the season).

As for the Hawks, they enter the night with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-3 in the nine games they have played at home in Georgia and only 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics (the first seed).

Meanwhile, the Kings come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They began their season 0-4 but have gone 10-2 in their last 12 games and are now 10-6.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Western Conference and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

Wednesday's game against the Hawks will be the second night of a back-to-back as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-109 in Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

They are 4-3 in seven games on the road, and a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.