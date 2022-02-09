Bucks Injury Report For Tuesday Night

Update: Grayson Allen will be available to play.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Brook Lopez and George Hill have been ruled out, while Grayson Allen is listed a probable.

The Bucks come into the game on a roll winning each of their last three games, and are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

They have moved all the way up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games that they've played in.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and once again look like they will be a contender to defend their title this season.

