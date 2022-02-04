Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray's Status For Rockets-Spurs Game

Dejounte Murray's Status For Rockets-Spurs Game

Dejounte Murray is not on the injury report for Friday's game in Texas between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Dejounte Murray is not on the injury report for Friday's game in Texas between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Houston Texas on Friday night, and for the game they will have their best player available.   

Dejounte Murray is not listed on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-34 record. 

They are on a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-36 record. 

They are 4-6 in their last ten games. 

After years of being in the playoffs and a contender, they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season and are now in a rebuilding mode. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Rockets-Spurs Game

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17563967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Jazz Game

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16476819_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17609107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Hilarious Clip Of James Harden Not Playing Defense

20 minutes ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Knicks

22 minutes ago
USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Nets-Jazz Game

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17437417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Long Injury Report For Game With Nets

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

29 minutes ago