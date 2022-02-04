Dejounte Murray's Status For Rockets-Spurs Game

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Houston Texas on Friday night, and for the game they will have their best player available.

Dejounte Murray is not listed on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-34 record.

They are on a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-36 record.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games.

After years of being in the playoffs and a contender, they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season and are now in a rebuilding mode.

Related stories on NBA basketball