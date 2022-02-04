Dejounte Murray's Status For Rockets-Spurs Game
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Houston Texas on Friday night, and for the game they will have their best player available.
Dejounte Murray is not listed on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-34 record.
They are on a three-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.
As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-36 record.
They are 4-6 in their last ten games.
After years of being in the playoffs and a contender, they traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season and are now in a rebuilding mode.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.