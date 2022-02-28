Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game

Dejounte Murray is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

The San Antonio Spurs will be in Memphis, Tennessee, to take on the Grizzles on Monday night, and they will have their best player available.

Dejounte Murray, who missed the team's last game against the Miami Heat, is not on the injury report for Monday night's game.

The status of Murray can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the night with a 24-37 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Grizzlies, they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and are currently the third seed with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

