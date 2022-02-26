Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Heat Game
The San Antonio Spurs are in Miami, Florida, to take on the Heat on Saturday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.
All-Star guard Dejounte Murray has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Spurs and Heat are both playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Heat went into New York City and beat on the Knicks on Friday night, while the Spurs were in D.C. and knocked off the Wizards in an overtime thriller.
However, the two teams are in a much different place in the standings.
The Spurs are the 11th seed in the west with a 24-36 record, and the Heat are the top seed in the east with a 39-21 record.
