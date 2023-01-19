DeMar DeRozan's Injury Status For Bulls-Pistons Game

The Chicago Bulls will have DeMar DeRozan back in the starting lineup on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Paris, France.

For the game, the Bulls will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as DeMar DeRozan has been upgraded to available.

Bulls: "DeMar DeRozan WILL play today vs. the Pistons in Paris after missing the past three games (quad)"

The five-time NBA All-Star is in his second season with the franchise and is coming off a year where he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

This year, DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field.

The Bulls enter the day as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-24 record in 44 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and coming off a 132-118 win over the Golden State Warriors (at home) on Monday afternoon.

After making the NBA Playoffs in 2022, they have been a major disappointment to start the 2022-23 season.

That said, they are currently in the final play-in tournament spot (2.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed).

As for the Pistons, they are 12-35 in 47 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the east.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Last month, the Bulls beat the Pistons (at home) 132-118, and DeRozan had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of playing time.