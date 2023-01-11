DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

UPDATE: DeMar DeRozan is now doubtful.

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be on the road to face off with the Washington Wizards.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as guard DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "DeMar DeRozan (quad) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The five-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest in 41 games (he is also shooting 50.6% from the field).

After a slow start to the season, the Bulls have been playing much better as of late and come into the night 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are 19-22 in 41 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Bulls are just 8-13 in the 21 games they have played on the road.

DeRozan is in his second season with the franchise, and last season he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest (the Bulls also made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017).

In December, the Bulls beat the Wizards 115-111 at the United Center in Chicago, and DeRozan had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Wizards come into the matchup with a 17-24 record in 41 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the east.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Wizards have been solid with a 10-8 record in the 18 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.