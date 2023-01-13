DeMar DeRozan's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

DeMar DeRozan is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as DeMar DeRozan is doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "DeMar DeRozan (quad) listed doubtful for Friday."

The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 41 games (he missed Wednesday’s 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards).

He is in his second season with the franchise, and last year, he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

The Bulls also made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

However, they have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

Currently, the Bulls are 19-23 in 42 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

That said, the Bulls are 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted at the United Center.

There is enough talent on the roster for them to be competing for a top-six seed in the east.

As for the Thunder, they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-23 record.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but just 6-14 on the road away from Oklahoma.

The Thunder beat the Bulls (at home) 123-119 in overtime on November 25.

DeRozan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both had 30 points.