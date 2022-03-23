DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

The Chicago Bulls are going to be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable due to an adductor injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-30 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

However, they are in a big slump with a 3-7 record in the last ten games that they have played.

DeRozan is in his first season with the Bulls, and the franchise is on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

