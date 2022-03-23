Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable for Thursday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls are going to be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.   

All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is listed as questionable due to an adductor injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-30 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

However, they are in a big slump with a 3-7 record in the last ten games that they have played. 

DeRozan is in his first season with the Bulls, and the franchise is on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

