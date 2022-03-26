Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

DeMar DeRozan is probable for Saturday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

DeMar DeRozan is probable for Saturday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, and for the game their All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan has been listed on the injury report with groin injury.      

However, the veteran is listed as probable for the matchup with the Cavs, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.    

The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-31 record, but they are just 3-7 in their last ten games played overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_17778052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Goran Dragic's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_16111943_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17945122_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17691503_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17903466_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Speaks On His Future With The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago