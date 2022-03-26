DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Cavs Game
DeMar DeRozan is probable for Saturday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, and for the game their All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan has been listed on the injury report with groin injury.
However, the veteran is listed as probable for the matchup with the Cavs, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-31 record, but they are just 3-7 in their last ten games played overall.
