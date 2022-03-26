Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan's Final Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

Demar DeRozan will play on Saturday evening for the Chicago Bulls against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off on Saturday evening in Ohio, and for the game DeMar DeRozan will be available.  

He had been on the injury report due to an adductor injury, but he is listed as available now. 

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-31 record. 

