DeMar DeRozan's Final Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off on Saturday evening in Ohio, and for the game DeMar DeRozan will be available.

He had been on the injury report due to an adductor injury, but he is listed as available now.

The status of DeRozan for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-31 record.

