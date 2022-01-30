Skip to main content
DeMarcus Cousins' Status For Nuggets-Bucks Game

DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Denver Nuggets are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, and for the game they could be without a key player. 

DeMarcus Cousins is listed as questionable for the game due to a foot injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Cousins played for the Bucks earlier this season, but then was waived and joined the Nuggets. 

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and in the 48 games that they have played this season have gone 27-21.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off of winning the title last season, and have been a good team this season once again. 

They are 31-20, and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

