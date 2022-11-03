Skip to main content
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against The OKC Thunder

The Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Thursday night.
On Thursday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder. 

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time). 

Jack White, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie have all been ruled out for the contest.  

Meanwhile, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are both listed as questionable. 

Hyland is averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 assists in 18.2 minutes of action per contest. 

He is a talented young player, who recently had 26 points in 24 minutes against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 28.  

The Nuggets enter the night with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season.

They are 3-0 at home but just 1-3 in the four games they have played on the road. 

Back-to-back MVP Jokic has led the way averaging 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest.

They have a loaded roster, but last season they dealt with injuries. 

Therefore, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

If they can remain healthy this season, they could be a potential contender. 

As for the Thunder, they are off to an impressive start to the season.

They had come into the year seen as one of the worst teams in the league, but they are off to a 4-3 start.

In addition, they have a 3-1 record in the four games they have played at home.

