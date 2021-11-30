Derrick Rose Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game

The two NBA teams that play in New York City will battle it out Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players as Derrick Rose has been listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury.

The status of the former MVP for the game between the Knicks and Nets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 11-9 in their first 20 games of the season, and coming off of a win over the Hawks in Atlanta.

As for the Nets, they are 14-6 in their first 20 games of the season, and coming off of a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

