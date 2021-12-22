Derrick Rose's Official Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Derrick Rose has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game with an underwhelming 13-17 record in their first 30 games of the season.

They had begun the season red-hot with a 5-1 record in the first six games.

Since then, they have gone just 8-16.

As for the Pistons, they are the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 5-24 record in their first 29 games of the season, and are clearly in a rebuilding mode.

