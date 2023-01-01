Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game

Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as former TCU star Desmond Bane has been ruled out.

Via Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status report, Jan. 1 vs @SacramentoKings:

DOUBTFUL

Santi Aldama - LT Ankle Soreness

Brandon Clarke - LT Hip Soreness

Ziaire Williams - RT Knee Soreness

OUT

Desmond Bane - Return from Injury Management (RT Big Toe)

Danny Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery

Bane is in the middle of a fantastic season and has averages of 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.

The Grizzlies enter the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 22-13 record in 35 games.

They are a half-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the second seed and one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies are 6-4, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have gone 14-3 in 17 games hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

As for the Kings, they come into the matchup tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 19-15 in 34 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Kings are 5-5, and they are 8-8 in 16 games on the road.