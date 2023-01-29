Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game

Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Desmond Bane is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Desmond Bane (knee) doubtful for Sunday."

Bane is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest in 28 games.

The former TCU star is also shooting 45.8% from the field and an outstanding 42.3% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 31-18 record in 49 games.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference (and only 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed).

However, the Grizzlies are in a slump.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak coming into the matchup with the Pacers.

That said, the Grizzlies are an elite home team with a 20-3 record in the 23 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennessee, this season.

As for the Pacers, they have had an up-and-down season.

They were one of the best surprises in the league to start the year but have now cooled off.

Through 51 games, the Pacers are 24-27, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, they are just 1-9 in their last ten games and 8-17 in the 25 they have played on the road (they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).