STAR PLAYER On Injury Report For Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Tennessee.
For the game, they could be without one of their most important players.
Desmond Bane, who has been one of the rising stars of the entire NBA Playoffs, is listed as questionable due to a back injury.
Bane struggled in Game 1 against the Warriors; scoring just nine points on 30% shooting.
However, in the first-round against the Minnesota Timberwolves he was nothing short of sensational.
The former TCU star averaged 24 points on 50% shooting from the field and 48% shooting from the three-point range in the six games.
He is very clearly the team's second best scorer behind All-Star starter Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies lost Game 1 by a score of 117-116, but they had a lead at halftime and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer.
Game 2 will be a massive one, because they will not want to travel to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 with an 0-2 hole in the series.
A win on Tuesday would tie up the series at 1-1.
